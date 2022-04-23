A heavyweight bout between Alexandr Romanov and Chase Sherman has been removed from UFC Vegas 52’s main card currently playing out live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The short-notice cancelation was announced during the UFC Vegas 52 broadcast. Sherman reportedly had to withdraw from the bout due to a “minor health issue,” which is a major blow to a card already desperate for star power.

Romanov, 31, was hoping to build on his undefeated record and score his fifth-straight UFC victory. The Moldovan heavyweight has looked deadly since his Octagon debut back in 2020 and looked to be in incredible shape for this weekend’s event in Las Vegas. A win over Sherman certainly would have launched Romanov into a top 15 matchup his next out but now he’ll need to wait.

Sherman, 32, is just 1-3 since returning to the promotion back in 2020. The former bare knuckle boxer was a heavy underdog for this short-notice fight and could have received his UFC pink slip if he was steamrolled by “King Kong.” It is unknown at this time if Sherman will get another opportunity to capture a UFC victory.

As a result of the heavyweight cancelation a middleweight clash between Jordan Wright and Marc-Andre Barriault has been promoted to the ESPN+ main card.

For complete UFC Vegas 52 results and coverage click here.