Jessica Andrade scored the first-ever standing arm-triangle finish in UFC history when she stopped Amanda Lemos earlier tonight (Sat., April 23, 2022) at UFC Vegas 52 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada,

Lemos looked sharp on the feet in the early going but once the action hit close quarters Andrade showed her strength. During an early exchange in the first round Andrade was able to grab a hold of a standing arm-triangle choke. Lemos didn’t panic right away, but Andrade slowly re-worked her grip to squeeze tighter and tighter. It was only a matter of time before the former UFC women’s strawweight champion finished her efforts and forced the stoppage.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Buscando seguir escalando Amanda Lemos ya sale #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/8sxFTJJVLJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 24, 2022

That "first standing arm triangle in UFC history" feeling #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/dkK68KlD4e — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2022

History equaled, as @JessicaMMAPro ties Amanda Nunes for the most wins in women's UFC history (14) #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/AYQwnzhKPa — UFC (@ufc) April 24, 2022

Andrade, 30, is coming off a first-round TKO finish over Cynthia Calvillo so this win raises her current UFC stock even more. This may have been her return to the UFC’s strawweight division, but another win or two like this one and Andrade could find herself fighting for a UFC title yet again.

