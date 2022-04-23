Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KO) kept his undefeated boxing record in tact earlier today (Sat., April 23, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England, when the TV personality sliced through Polish fighter Daniel Bocianski (10-2, 2 KO) to the tune of a unanimous decision win.

Fury did well in the early going to utilize his lead jab and some solid footwork. Bocianski didn’t offer much resistance and was seen dipping into the pocket more often than throwing counter punches. Fury opened up a little more in the second to land heavy power shots that put Bocianski on notice.

Fury kept things rolling in the third as he smashed power combinations into a retreating Bocianski. The 22-year-old Fury did advance with his hands down and it left him open to a few counter shots, but nothing of major significance. Bocianski fired off some shots midway through the fourth, but Fury’s power and timing were too much to fend off.

The fifth round was a difficult one for Bocianski as Fury unloaded punches at will and left the Polish fighter wobbling around the ring. Fury eventually landed a beautiful right hand that put Bocianski down for the first time in the fight. It was more domination from Fury in the sixth and final round as he pushed forward and made Bocianski pay with every exchange. Bocianski proved tough enough to ward off a late finish, but the damage on the scorecards was already done.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

All smiles as @tommytntfury made his walk to the ring!



Buy #FuryWhyte now - https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/urT5ABwID5 — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

Tommy Fury showed off the power in his right hand #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/IZtWiZSYGF — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 23, 2022

Following his win over Bocianski, Fury took to the microphone and called out social media sensation Jake Paul during his post-fight speech. Fury was supposed to fight Jake Paul last December, but he eventually had to pull out of the fight and was replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. “Chosen One” ended up losing to Paul by a vicious sixth-round knockout (see it HERE).

Check out the post-fight interview below:

"Get the contract signed you bum! Let's get it done once and for all!" @tommytntfury wants @jakepaul next! #FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/qhA3pnCHwH — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

“If you want it I’m here and ready for you,” said Fury. “Get the contract signed you bum. Let’s get it done once and for all.”

