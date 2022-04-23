Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO) may have made his final walk to the boxing ring earlier today (Sat., April 23, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England. It was “Gypsy King’s” return to home soil and he made the most of it, defeating Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KO) with a sixth-round TKO (uppercut) to defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Fury landed the best punches in the early going as he utilized distance and timing to keep Whyte flinching in defense. “Body Snatcher” tried to retaliate with lopping power shots, but his footwork was simply too slow to land anything worthwhile. In the fourth, Whyte landed an elbow during a wild exchange that really angered Fury. “Gypsy King” eventually responded with heavy body shots and dirty boxing as both heavyweights tied up in the corner.

Whyte did find some success in the fifth, but he refused to launch more than one attack at a time. That allowed Fury to pick his shots and maintain a safe distance when landing. The champ clipped Whyte with a few stiff jabs and hard rights that put the challenger in trouble. Tyson would completely take over the fight in the sixth round when he landed a brutal right uppercut down the pipe. Whyte went stiff and fell back onto the canvas. He beat the count, but wobbled on his feet as the referee waived it off.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Whyte Wolf Howl! @DillianWhyte makes his way to the ring!



Watch #FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/Y5Q30iTkAP — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

There is like a @Tyson_Fury walkout!



Watch #FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/KdZXIncLR2 — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

Is Tyson Fury the heavyweight goat for Boxing? pic.twitter.com/OrdZZun9VG — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 23, 2022

For complete ‘Fury vs. Whyte” results and coverage click HERE.