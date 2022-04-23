Road to $1 million: Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix bracket finalized | pic

The finalized Bellator MMA Bantamweight World Grand Prix bracket has been revealed after the final two spots were booked following last night’s (Fri., April 22) Bellator 278 event in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Danny Sabatello absolutely dominated Jornel Lugo with his wrestling to hand him his first loss in a “wild card” fight to stamp his ticket to face off against Leandro Higo in the quarterfinals. Also, Enrique Barzola took it to Nikita Mikhailov to earn a unanimous decision to secure his spot against Magomed Magomedov in the opening round.

Here is the official bracket:

Two opening quarterfinal bouts will take place tonight (Sat., April 23), including an interim title fight between Juan Archuleta and Raufeon Stots. Archuleta stepped in for division champion, Sergio Pettis, after “The Phenom” suffered an injury that knocked him out of the tournament.

In the other 135-pound tournament fight, Kyoji Horiguchi will face Patchy Mix with the winner moving on to face the winner of Magomedov vs Barzola. The final two men standing will not only win the interim title and Grand Prix belt, but a cool $1 million prize. They will also secure a title unification bout against Pettis.

You know the players, who do you see winning it all?

