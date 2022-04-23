WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will battle interim titleholder Dillian Whyte atop the ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., April 23, 2022) from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England. Watch famed boxing trainer and ringside commentator Teddy Atlas break down their championship showdown in the embedded video above.

Fury improved to 31-0-1 with 22 KOs by knocking out longtime rival Deontay Wilder in their Oct. 2021 trilogy in Las Vegas. Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), meanwhile, recently went on a 12-1 tear, having regained the WBC interim heavyweight title by putting away aging Russian bruiser Alexander Povetkin last March in Gibraltar.

The winner could move on to battle the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of “Fury vs. Whyte” right here. The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, while Fury and Whyte will make their ring walks around 5 p.m. ET.

