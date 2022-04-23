Tyson Fury is expected to make his final walk to the boxing ring later this evening (Sat., April 23, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England. The undefeated heavyweight king will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KO) in the main event.

This is a massive fight to say the least. Not only is this the first time Fury is fighting on United Kingdom soil since 2018, but it’s expected to be his retirement fight. Things could change moving forward, but all signs point to Fury taking his $30 million payday and walking off into the sunset.

Luckily, Whyte seems to be a willing dance partner for Fury’s final heavyweight appearance. The fighter known as “Body Snatcher” has already fought top-level competition like Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin so he should be prepared for the moment. Whyte is the betting underdog, but his power and experience should allow him to hang around long enough to make this interesting.

So when exactly does this heavyweight clash go down later today on ESPN+PPV?

Thanks to a fully-loaded PPV card beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET, which will feature the return of Tommy Fury, the main event between “Gypsy King” and Whyte should start sometime around 5:00 p.m. ET. If things run late (or early) Mania will be sure to provide an updated start time for today’s Fury vs. Whyte main event. Stay tuned!

