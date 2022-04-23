Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KO) is expected to make his final walk to the boxing ring later today (Sat., April 23, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” defends his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles against knockout artist Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KO).

It is unknown at this time if Fury will change his mind about walking away from competitive boxing after this bout, but all signs point to the undefeated Englishman hanging it up this weekend on home soil. This will be the first time Fury is fighting in front of his home crowd of England since stopping Sefer Seferi back in 2018. If there was a fight for Fury to hang his hat on it would be this one.

Still, it’s hard to imagine the 33-year-old “Gypsy King” not being a part of professional boxing moving forward. Fury is easily one of the best heavyweight fighters of this generation and has defeated some of the biggest names around, including Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. Fury could decide to compete in crossover fights in the future, but tonight could be the last time we see him fighting in a professional manner.

It’s an event you won’t want to miss. Luckily, we’ve compiled all of the details and viewing options below:

Start Times

Saturday, April 23, 2022 from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England

PPV main card begins at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

‘Fury vs. Whyte’ main event is expected to begin sometime around 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

‘Fury vs. Whyte’ PPV main card can be viewed via ESPN+ PPV. The PPV card will cost current subscribers $69.99.

Television Viewing

‘Fury vs. Whyte’ PPV main card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast. Click HERE for details.

Mobile Viewing

‘Fury vs. Whyte’ PPV main card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

International Broadcast Options

The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, while Fury and Whyte will make their ring walks around 5 p.m. ET.

