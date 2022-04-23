Bellator 279 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2

Bellator MMA will stage its second event in as many nights later TONIGHT (Sat., April 23, 2022) as Bellator 279 goes down from inside Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. Headlining the event is a women’s Featherweight title fight as Cris Cyborg defends her belt against Arlene Blencowe for the second time. Also, the Bantamweight Grand Prix kicks off with Patchy Mix taking on Kyoji Horiguchi. In the co-main event, Juan Archuleta will battle Raufeon Stots in an interim Bantamweight title fight.

Bellator 279’s main card will air on Showtime at 10:30 p.m. ET, with “Prelims” undercard action beginning at 8 p.m. ET. MMAmania.com will deliver results for the full card and comprehensive play-by-play for the televised portion of Bellator 279 below.

BELLATOR 279 QUICK RESULTS:

145 lbs.: Champion Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) vs. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

135 lbs.: Raufeon Stots (17-1) vs Juan Archuleta (25-3) Interim Bantamweight title fight

125 lbs.: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) vs. Justine Kish (7-5)

135 lbs.: Patchy Mix (15-1) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4)

155 lbs.: Emmanuel Sanchez (20-7) vs. Yancy Medeiros (15-8)

145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka III (9-4-1) vs. Justin Gonzalez (12-1)

155 lbs.: Lance Gibson Jr. (5-0) vs. Naino Dung (4-2)

170 lbs.: Goiti Yamauchi (26-5) vs Levan Chokheli (10-1)

155 lbs.: Keoni Diggs (9-1) vs Bobby King (11-4)

120 lbs.: Randi Field (2-1) vs. Maraya Miller (1-1)

145 lbs.: Janay Harding (6-6) vs. Dayan Silva (9-7)

135 lbs.: Ryan Dela Cruz (11-7) vs. Jordan Winski (11-3)

125 lbs.: Sumiko Inaba (3-0) vs. Whittany Pyles (3-4)

