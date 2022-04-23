Watch Bellator 279: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2

Bellator 279: “Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2” is set to air TONIGHT (Sat., April 23, 2022) from inside Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii featuring a women’s Featherweight title fight as Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line for the second time against Arlene Blencowe. In further action, Raufeon Stots will face Juan Archuleta in the opening round of the Bantamweight Grand Prix, which will also serve as an interim title fight for the 135-pound strap.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 279 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 279’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 6 p.m. ET:

155 lbs.: Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros

145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka III vs. Justin Gonzalez

155 lbs.: Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Naino Dung

170 lbs.: Goiti Yamauchi vs Levan Chokheli

155 lbs.: Keoni Diggs vs Bobby King

120 lbs.: Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller

145 lbs.: Janay Harding vs. Dayan Silva

135 lbs.: Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski

125 lbs.: Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles

