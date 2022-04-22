UFC books whopping 32-man Grand Prix win-or-go-home tournament for June 9

The ROAD TO UFC is coming! Don’t miss the first ever tournament offering Asia’s top MMA prospects the chance to earn a UFC contract, all live during #UFC275 Fight Week in Singapore! [ Visit https://t.co/KJVHYJRF4L to register for free event tickets & for more information ] pic.twitter.com/aahJdh1WRI

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced its “Road to UFC” Grand Prix featuring 32 fighters across four different weight classes (eight each), all competing for a guaranteed spot on the UFC roster. The “win and advance” tournament, which kicks off June 9 in Singapore, is designed to find the best up-and-coming fighters in Asia.

It’s “Lookin’ for a Fight” meets The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) — with a sprinkle of Dana White’s “Contender Series.” Following the opening rounds on June 9 and 10, with free tickets available on a first-come, first-serve basis at Ticketmaster, the promotion is expected to announce subsequent location and venue details prior to each event.

The weight classes being represented are flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight, though it should be noted the upcoming tournament is restricted to male competitors. While the kickoff takes place during UFC 275 fight week, the tournament semifinals and finals won’t be held until later this year, also in Asia.

Participants will be sourced from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and the UFC Academy in China, according to the official press release. Each five-fight card, staged in front of a live audience, will also feature one non-tournament bout to “provide additional opportunities for MMA prospects in Asia.”

International fight fans can stream the action on the UFC Fight Pass digital network.