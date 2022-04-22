Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade staredown video from UFC Vegas 52 weigh ins

The fast-rising contender welcomes the former champ back to strawweight Amanda Lemos vs @JessicaMMAPro - TOMORROW! [ #UFCVegas52 | Prelims 6pm ET | Main Card 9pm ET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Hjjf7jrPWc

Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 52 weigh ins earlier today at the promotion’s host hotel (get full results and video here), the final stop before their strawweight showdown this Sat. night (April 16, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the nearby APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their pre-fight staredown video embedded above.

Andrade (22-9), still the No. 1 ranked female fighter at 125 pounds, is coming off a first-round knockout win over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266 last September. Prior to that violent victory, “Bate Estaca” failed in her bid to dethrone division queenpin, Valentina Shevchenko, at UFC 261 back in April 2021.

Lemos (11-1-1), meanwhile, racked up five straight wins inside the Octagon, including a tough split decision victory over longtime veteran Angela Hill earlier this year in “Sin City.” “Amandinha” is currently ranked No. 10 at 115 pounds, but a win over Andrade will likely shoot her into the division Top 5.

We’ll find out in roughly 24 hours.

