Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KO) will get paid handsomely to defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles tomorrow evening (Sat., April 23, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” takes on Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KO) in a potential retirement fight.

Fury is one of the biggest draws in boxing today and he’ll be compensated as such when he squares off with White in front of a home crowd. White isn’t the biggest star that Fury could have landed as his final counterpart inside of the boxing ring, but he’s established enough to garner a significant payday in what should be a good day at the pay-per-view (PPV) box office.

The winning bid for the heavyweight title fight was reported back in January and came in at $41 million. It’s quite the monetary package put forth by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and one that ensured this heavyweight title fight take place in England. It will be the first time since 2018 that Fury is fighting on home soil.

For Fury, he stands to make a whopping $29.5 million in salary alone for his main event services this weekend. This is just $500K less than what “Gypsy King” made for his high-profile trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder back in Oct. 2021. Of course, Fury has a chance to earn even more money after all of the PPV sales and revenue for the fight is calculated.

For Whyte, he’s set to take home $7.4 million this weekend in what will be his first chance to win an undisputed heavyweight title. Remember, Whyte claimed the WBC interim heavyweight title twice since July 2019. This is by far the most “Body Snatcher” has ever made when it comes to fight purses and the biggest opportunity of his career.

As if this wasn’t enough the winner of Fury vs. Whyte will also earn a win bonus of $4.1 million. If that doesn’t create a sense of urgency for both fighters then nothing will.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of “Fury vs. Whyte” right here. The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, while Fury and Whyte will make their ring walks around 5 p.m. ET.

For more on “Fury vs. Whyte” and other boxing-related events click here.