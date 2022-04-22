Fury vs Whyte face offs: Watch ‘Gypsy King’ staredown ‘Body Snatcher’ at official weigh ins (Video)

All respect @Tyson_Fury and @DillianWhyte go face-to-face for one last time Watch #FuryWhyte ➡️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/Qedh8p85ZK

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury came face-to-face with WBC interim titleholder Dillian Whyte at the conclusion of today’s official weigh-in event just one day ahead of their 12-round showdown this Sat. night (April 23, 2022) at Wembley Stadium in London, England, a titanic tilt that will also be contested for The Ring heavyweight strap. As of this writing, the “Fury vs. Whyte” pay-per-view (PPV) event has sold more than 94,000 tickets.

Watch them come face-to-face in the embedded video above.

Fury improved to 31-0-1 with 22 KOs by knocking out longtime rival Deontay Wilder in their Oct. 2021 trilogy in Las Vegas. Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), meanwhile, recently went on a 12-1 tear, having regained the WBC interim heavyweight title by putting away aging Russian bruiser Alexander Povetkin last March in Gibraltar.

Despite some unfinished business with two-division world champion Oleksandr Usyk, who is expected to rematch fellow heavyweight bruiser Anthony Joshua at some point later this year, “Gypsy King” claims he’s retiring, win or lose, after this weekend’s showdown.

“After this fight, I’m walking away,” Fury told ESPN. “A lot of people don’t believe me. I seen me dad do an interview the other day, ‘He ain’t gonna walk away. He can’t live without boxing.’ But that’s where they all underestimate the big [Gypsy King], I can live without boxing.”

Time will tell.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of “Fury vs. Whyte” right here. The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, while Fury and Whyte will make their ring walks around 5 p.m. ET.

