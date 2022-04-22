Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Sean Strickland is not one to hold back on Twitter. He’s expressed his most random thoughts and feelings on a variety of subjects, unafraid to touch controversial topics or phrase things in an insensitive manner. How much of his “look how crazy I am!!” behavior is shtick vs. reality is up for debate, but Strickland’s social media tends to generate controversy either way.

Earlier today, Strickland touched on an extremely sensitive topic in his usually brash manner. There’s a trend in women’s MMA of athletes dating coaches, which has been described as problematic on its own. If the female athletes start their training while underage, well, that’s where the situation could be considered abuse.

Strickland doesn’t like it and is quick to say so. Primarily targeting Aspen Ladd and her head coach/boyfriend Jim West, Strickland went on the offensive, labeling West a “grooming sexual predator” and wondering if Ladd suffers from Stockholm Syndrome.

Sooooooooooo I'm pretty sure @TheAspenLadd is suffering from Stockholm syndrome........ lmao!!!!!!!!



I didn't really care about the corner

video but when you add some other facts to the situation it's a little fucking creepy lmao!!! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 21, 2022

Women are very easy targets for male coaches, automatically assume weird father role which turns into a hero worship complex. The fact you started to train with him at what 12? 100 percent grooming sexual predator. Tell me my facts are wrong and I'll apologize now. @TheAspenLadd — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 21, 2022

In response to fans bringing up Pat Barry’s relationship with Rose Namajunas, Strickland also included that duo in his rant.

Is Jim West and Pat Berry the Weinstine of mma? Or is Michael Jackson a better comparison...@netflix is currently contacting @TheAspenLadd and @rosenamajunas for a TV series lol!!!!!



OK I'm done gotta spar.. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 21, 2022

At the time of writing, neither Ladd, Namajunas, or their partners have publicly responded to Strickland’s posts.

Top Flyweight prospect vs. LFA champ sounds like a really quality fight to me!

21-year-old flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) has booked his second appearance in the UFC, per sources. Will meet LFA champ Charles Johnson (@InnerGmma) on July 23. Super high on Mokaev. Big shot for Johnson to derail him in his UFC debut. pic.twitter.com/K4nhpEIu3Z — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 21, 2022

Don’t f—k with Mike Tyson seems like such common sense, yet it seems like a PSA is necessary.

Dana White made the right call when on the same flight as Mike Tyson. pic.twitter.com/s01w9GAcFo — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) April 21, 2022

Someday, fight fans will tune into PFL. On the plus side, their pacing last night was better than in 2021!

2022 PFL 1 on ESPN: 144K (0.03)



2021 Season:

PFL 1 on ESPN2: 156K (0.04) (Friday)



2019 Season

PFL 1 main card on ESPN2: 137K



2018 Season

PFL 1 main card on NBCSN: 116K#PFL #PFLMMA — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 21, 2022

The heart-breaking translation of Chan Sung Jung’s post-fight comments at UFC 273 ...

The Korean Zombie after losing to Volkanovski at UFC 273 pic.twitter.com/ioJptbq7NF — Fight Scout (@FightScoutApp) April 21, 2022

Georges St. Pierre working his jiu-jitsu with the Danaher Death Squad crew:

One of the most iconic finishes in UFC history happened 15 years ago today:

#OnThisDay in 2007, Gabriel Gonzaga pulled off one of the most SHOCKING upsets in UFC history



[ Watch more classic UFC fights on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/l0IdlqSDvK — UFC (@ufc) April 21, 2022

One big right hand along the fence can dramatically change the course of a fight.

IT'S ALL OVER!



Raush Manfio lands a BOMB in the 3rd round! 4 Points for Raush!#2022PFL1 LIVE on ESPN2 & ESPN+

https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/hp3o1ZKbtX — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 21, 2022

Armbars can be tricky when the opponent doesn’t care about his arms.

Why.

Excuse me Sir, please put down our gym equipment Sheesh!!! Try to act civilized pic.twitter.com/tGrmGMMSY2 — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) April 15, 2022

