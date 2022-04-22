 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Sean Strickland takes aim at ‘weird father role’ coaches ‘grooming’ female fighters

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Sean Strickland is not one to hold back on Twitter. He’s expressed his most random thoughts and feelings on a variety of subjects, unafraid to touch controversial topics or phrase things in an insensitive manner. How much of his “look how crazy I am!!” behavior is shtick vs. reality is up for debate, but Strickland’s social media tends to generate controversy either way.

Earlier today, Strickland touched on an extremely sensitive topic in his usually brash manner. There’s a trend in women’s MMA of athletes dating coaches, which has been described as problematic on its own. If the female athletes start their training while underage, well, that’s where the situation could be considered abuse.

Strickland doesn’t like it and is quick to say so. Primarily targeting Aspen Ladd and her head coach/boyfriend Jim West, Strickland went on the offensive, labeling West a “grooming sexual predator” and wondering if Ladd suffers from Stockholm Syndrome.

In response to fans bringing up Pat Barry’s relationship with Rose Namajunas, Strickland also included that duo in his rant.

At the time of writing, neither Ladd, Namajunas, or their partners have publicly responded to Strickland’s posts.

Six Weeks Of Self-Promotion

It’s somehow been over six months since my last fight, and I’m once again booked to compete, this time at Urijah Faber’s A-1 Combat promotion in Sacramento, California on May 28.

As with all my pro fights, I raise funds to cover camp costs/actually make a profit via the fight banner. $5 or more gets your name/screen name/nickname on the fight banner, and it enters you into a raffle to win the banner itself. Payment options include venmo: AndyLRichardson (1572), PayPal, or the latest GoFundMe page. Complete details are HERE!

I hugely appreciate the MMAMania community support (financial or otherwise) for both my writing and fighting careers. Thank you!

Insomnia

Top Flyweight prospect vs. LFA champ sounds like a really quality fight to me!

Don’t f—k with Mike Tyson seems like such common sense, yet it seems like a PSA is necessary.

Someday, fight fans will tune into PFL. On the plus side, their pacing last night was better than in 2021!

The heart-breaking translation of Chan Sung Jung’s post-fight comments at UFC 273 ...

Georges St. Pierre working his jiu-jitsu with the Danaher Death Squad crew:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

One of the most iconic finishes in UFC history happened 15 years ago today:

One big right hand along the fence can dramatically change the course of a fight.

Armbars can be tricky when the opponent doesn’t care about his arms.

Random Land

Why.

Midnight Music: Post-punk, 1981

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...