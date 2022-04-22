UFC Vegas 52 early weigh-ins video, live results for ‘Lemos vs Andrade’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 52 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 115-pound showdown featuring No. 1-ranked flyweight contender Jessica Andrade making her strawweight return opposite No. 10-ranked division up-and-comer Amanda Lemos this Sat. night (April 16, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the lightweight co-main event showdown between veteran “Carpenter” Clay Guida and Peruvian grappling sensation Claudio Puelles, all 24 fighters (down from 26 just a few days ago) must hit the commission-approved scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 52 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Lemos vs. Andrade” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins at roughly 2 p.m. ET.

Complete UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 52 Main Card On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Amanda Lemos (115) vs. Jessica Andrade (115.5)

155 lbs.: Clay Guida (154) vs. Claudio Puelles (155.5)

125 lbs.: Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

﻿265 lbs.: Alexandr Romanov (240.5) vs. Chase Sherman (249)

145 lbs.: Charles Jourdain (144.5) vs. Lando Vannata (146)

UFC Vegas 52 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

190 lbs.: Marc-Andre Barriault (188.5) vs. Jordan Wright (190)

170 lbs.: Dwight Grant (170.5) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (169.5)

205 lbs.: Tyson Pedro (205) vs. Ike Villanueva (205.5)

125 lbs.: Cameron Else (135) vs. Aori Qileng (136)

170 lbs.: Preston Parsons (170) vs. Evan Elder (170)

205 lbs.: Philipe Lins (205) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

170 lbs.: Dean Barry (170.5) vs. Mike Jackson (170)

