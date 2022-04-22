Fury vs. Whyte odds: Prop bets, fight specials, round-by-round betting and more

The big boys take center stage this Saturday afternoon (April 23, 2022) when Tyson Fury defends his WBC Heavyweight title against domestic rival Dillian Whyte inside Wembley Stadium in London, England (start time slated for 2 p.m. ET). As with all major boxing pay-per-view (PPV) events, the bookies have pulled out all the stops to offer the most specific betting lines imaginable, but our friends over at DraftKings went above and beyond to produce a truly staggering variety of professional bets. Shall we have a look?

Moneyline

Tyson Fury -550

Dillian Whyte +400

Total Rounds

Alternative Total Rounds

Over 7.5 -190

Under 7.5 +140

Over 8.5 -135

Under 8.5 +100

Over 10.5 +140

Under 10.5 -185

Fight Outcome

Tyson Fury by Decision or Technical Decision +220

Tyson Fury by KO, TKO or DQ -140

Draw +2500

Dillian Whyte by Decision or Technical Decision +2200

Dillian Whyte by KO, TKO or DQ +500

Alternative Fight Outcome

Tyson Fury to Win by KO +400

Tyson Fury to Win by TKO +100

Tyson Fury to Win by Disqualification +10000

Tyson Fury to Win by Unanimous Decision +330

Tyson Fury to Win by Split Decision +1600

Tyson Fury to Win by Majority Decision +2500

Dillian Whyte to Win by KO +1400

Dillian Whyte to Win by TKO +650

Dillian Whyte to Win by Disqualification +10000

Dillian Whyte to Win by Unanimous Decision +3500

Dillian Whyte to Win by Split Decision +8000

Dillian Whyte to Win by Majority Decision +10000

Group Round Betting

Round Betting

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 1 +4500

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 2 +3500

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 3 +2200

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 4 +1600

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 5 +1400

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 6 +1200

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 7 +1100

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 8 +1100

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 9 +1100

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 10 +1200

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 11 +1400

Tyson Fury to Win In Round 12 +1800

Tyson Fury Decision Or Tech Decision +220

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 1 +10000

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 2 +8000

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 3 +6500

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 4 +5000

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 5 +5000

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 6 +4500

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 7 +4500

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 8 +5000

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 9 +5000

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 10 +5000

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 11 +6500

Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 12 +8000

Dillian Whyte Decision Or Tech Decision +2200

When Will The Fight End?

Decision or Technical Decision +190

Round 9 +900

Round 8 +900

Round 7 +900

Round 6 +1000

Round 10 +1000

Round 5 +1200

Round 11 +1200

Round 4 +1400

Round 12 +1600

Round 3 +1800

Round 2 +2500

Round 1 +3500

Either Fighter Alternate Group Betting

Decision or Tech Decision +190

Fight to be Won In Rounds 7-9 +250

Fight to be Won In Rounds 4-6 +350

Fight to be Won In Rounds 10-12 +380

Fight to be Won In Rounds 1-3 +800

Round Group Betting

Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 1-3 +1000

Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 4-6 +450

Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 7-9 +330

Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 10-12 +450

Decision or Tech Decision +180

Dillian Whyte To Win In Rounds 1-3 +2800

Dillian Whyte To Win In Rounds 4-6 +1600

Dillian Whyte To Win In Rounds 7-9 +1800

Dillian Whyte To Win In Rounds 10-12 +2200

Exact Fight Outcome

TKO -125

Unanimous Decision +250

KO +300

Split Decision +1200

Majority Decision +2000

Disqualification +10000

Fighter to be Knocked Down

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes +330

No -500

Dillian Whyte to Be Knocked Down

Yes -250

No +175

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes -425

No +275

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Tyson Fury +380

Dillian Whyte +1000

Tyson Fury to Be Knocked Down

Yes +165

No -225

First-Minute Finish

Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1

Yes +6500

Fight Specials

Double Chance

Fury to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision -270

Fury to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision -135

Whyte to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +600

Whyte to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +650

Fury vs. Whyte Specials: +1000 to +3300

Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 and Win in Rounds 7-12 +1000

Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 and Whyte to be Knocked Down in Rounds 7-12 +1400

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Fight to Go the Distance +2000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Whyte to Win +2000

Whyte to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 and Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 7-12 +2200

Fury to be Knocked Down 2+ Times and Win +2800

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down 2+ Times +2800

Fury to be Knocked Down 3+ Times +2800

Whyte to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Round 2 +2800

Whyte to be Knocked Down and Win By Decision +3500

Fury vs. Whyte Specials: +4000 and Over

Fury to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Round 2 +4000

Whyte to be Knocked Down 2+ Times and Win +4000

Fury to Win in 1st Minute of Round 1 or Last Minute of Round 12 +4000

Whyte to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Fury to win in Round 2 +5000

Whyte to Win in 1st Minute of Round 1 or Last Minute of Round 12 +5000

Whyte to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Fury to be Knocked Down in Round 2 +8000

Fury to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Whyte to be Knocked Down in Round 2 +8000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Fight to be a Draw +10000

Fury to be Knocked Down 2+ Times and Whyte To Win By Decision +10000

Fury to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Whyte to win in Round 2 +15000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down at the Same Time +20000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Round 2 +20000

Fury vs. Whyte Specials: Up to +800

Whyte to be Knocked Down 2+ Times +110

Whyte to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 or 11 +140

Whyte to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 +140

Fury to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 +380

Fury to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 or 11 +380

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Fury to Win +400

Fury to be Knocked Down 2+ Times +500

Whyte to be Knocked Down and Win by KO/TKO +550

Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 or Rounds 10-12 +650

Fury to be Knocked Down and Win By Decision +750

Fury to be Knocked Down and Win by KO/TKO +800

Knockdown Specials

Either fighter to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 -200

Over 1.5 Knockdowns -125

Under 1.5 Knockdowns -110

Fury to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +110

Fury to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +120

Whyte to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +120

Either Fighter to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +250

Whyte to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +400

Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +450

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +600

Whyte to win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +750

Either Fighter to be Knocked Down in Round 1 +800

Whyte to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +800

Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +1000

Whyte to be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1600

Fury to be Knocked Down in Round 1 +2000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +2800

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down in Round 1 +10000

Thoughts: The knee-jerk reaction seems like the correct one here. If Whyte wins, it’ll be by stoppage — he’s not a bad technical boxer by any stretch of the imagination; however, it’s hard to picture him coming out ahead in the majority of exchanges for at least seven rounds.

Those of you who smell an underdog surprise, bump it from +400 to +500 by betting on the finish. Just don’t go granular and choose KO or TKO, specifically. That’s just asking for heartbreak.

If you’re on Fury, as I am, I actually like the lines on a decision. Whyte’s cardio is nowhere near as bad as Deontay Wilder’s. Indeed, he’s not going to gas out to the point where Fury can tee off on him with impunity. I expect a much more conservative, clinch-heavy approach from Fury that’ll likely go the distance.

Not saying he can’t knockout Whyte, just that I don’t think he’ll overextend himself in an effort to do so.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tomorrow’s main event right here. The ESPN+ PPV main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, while Fury and Whyte will make their ring walks around 5 p.m. ET.

For more on “Fury vs. Whyte” and other boxing-related events click here.