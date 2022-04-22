Fury vs. Whyte odds: Prop bets, fight specials, round-by-round betting and more

The big boys take center stage this Saturday afternoon (April 23, 2022) when Tyson Fury defends his WBC Heavyweight title against domestic rival Dillian Whyte inside Wembley Stadium in London, England (start time slated for 2 p.m. ET). As with all major boxing pay-per-view (PPV) events, the bookies have pulled out all the stops to offer the most specific betting lines imaginable, but our friends over at DraftKings went above and beyond to produce a truly staggering variety of professional bets. Shall we have a look?
Moneyline
Total Rounds
Alternative Total Rounds
- Over 7.5 -190
- Under 7.5 +140
- Over 8.5 -135
- Under 8.5 +100
- Over 10.5 +140
- Under 10.5 -185
Fight Outcome
- Tyson Fury by Decision or Technical Decision +220
- Tyson Fury by KO, TKO or DQ -140
- Draw +2500
- Dillian Whyte by Decision or Technical Decision +2200
- Dillian Whyte by KO, TKO or DQ +500
Alternative Fight Outcome
- Tyson Fury to Win by KO +400
- Tyson Fury to Win by TKO +100
- Tyson Fury to Win by Disqualification +10000
- Tyson Fury to Win by Unanimous Decision +330
- Tyson Fury to Win by Split Decision +1600
- Tyson Fury to Win by Majority Decision +2500
- Dillian Whyte to Win by KO +1400
- Dillian Whyte to Win by TKO +650
- Dillian Whyte to Win by Disqualification +10000
- Dillian Whyte to Win by Unanimous Decision +3500
- Dillian Whyte to Win by Split Decision +8000
- Dillian Whyte to Win by Majority Decision +10000
Group Round Betting
Round Betting
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 1 +4500
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 2 +3500
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 3 +2200
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 4 +1600
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 5 +1400
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 6 +1200
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 7 +1100
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 8 +1100
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 9 +1100
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 10 +1200
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 11 +1400
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 12 +1800
- Tyson Fury Decision Or Tech Decision +220
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 1 +10000
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 2 +8000
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 3 +6500
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 4 +5000
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 5 +5000
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 6 +4500
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 7 +4500
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 8 +5000
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 9 +5000
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 10 +5000
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 11 +6500
- Dillian Whyte to Win In Round 12 +8000
- Dillian Whyte Decision Or Tech Decision +2200
When Will The Fight End?
- Decision or Technical Decision +190
- Round 9 +900
- Round 8 +900
- Round 7 +900
- Round 6 +1000
- Round 10 +1000
- Round 5 +1200
- Round 11 +1200
- Round 4 +1400
- Round 12 +1600
- Round 3 +1800
- Round 2 +2500
- Round 1 +3500
Either Fighter Alternate Group Betting
- Decision or Tech Decision +190
- Fight to be Won In Rounds 7-9 +250
- Fight to be Won In Rounds 4-6 +350
- Fight to be Won In Rounds 10-12 +380
- Fight to be Won In Rounds 1-3 +800
Round Group Betting
- Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 1-3 +1000
- Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 4-6 +450
- Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 7-9 +330
- Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 10-12 +450
- Decision or Tech Decision +180
- Dillian Whyte To Win In Rounds 1-3 +2800
- Dillian Whyte To Win In Rounds 4-6 +1600
- Dillian Whyte To Win In Rounds 7-9 +1800
- Dillian Whyte To Win In Rounds 10-12 +2200
Exact Fight Outcome
- TKO -125
- Unanimous Decision +250
- KO +300
- Split Decision +1200
- Majority Decision +2000
- Disqualification +10000
Fighter to be Knocked Down
Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +330
- No -500
Dillian Whyte to Be Knocked Down
- Yes -250
- No +175
Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down
- Yes -425
- No +275
To Be Knocked Down and Win
- Tyson Fury +380
- Dillian Whyte +1000
Tyson Fury to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +165
- No -225
First-Minute Finish
Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1
- Yes +6500
Fight Specials
Double Chance
- Fury to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision -270
- Fury to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision -135
- Whyte to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +600
- Whyte to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +650
Fury vs. Whyte Specials: +1000 to +3300
- Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 and Win in Rounds 7-12 +1000
- Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 and Whyte to be Knocked Down in Rounds 7-12 +1400
- Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Fight to Go the Distance +2000
- Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Whyte to Win +2000
- Whyte to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 and Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 7-12 +2200
- Fury to be Knocked Down 2+ Times and Win +2800
- Both Fighters to be Knocked Down 2+ Times +2800
- Fury to be Knocked Down 3+ Times +2800
- Whyte to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Round 2 +2800
- Whyte to be Knocked Down and Win By Decision +3500
Fury vs. Whyte Specials: +4000 and Over
- Fury to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Round 2 +4000
- Whyte to be Knocked Down 2+ Times and Win +4000
- Fury to Win in 1st Minute of Round 1 or Last Minute of Round 12 +4000
- Whyte to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Fury to win in Round 2 +5000
- Whyte to Win in 1st Minute of Round 1 or Last Minute of Round 12 +5000
- Whyte to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Fury to be Knocked Down in Round 2 +8000
- Fury to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Whyte to be Knocked Down in Round 2 +8000
- Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Fight to be a Draw +10000
- Fury to be Knocked Down 2+ Times and Whyte To Win By Decision +10000
- Fury to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Whyte to win in Round 2 +15000
- Both Fighters to be Knocked Down at the Same Time +20000
- Both Fighters to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Round 2 +20000
Fury vs. Whyte Specials: Up to +800
- Whyte to be Knocked Down 2+ Times +110
- Whyte to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 or 11 +140
- Whyte to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 +140
- Fury to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 +380
- Fury to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 or 11 +380
- Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Fury to Win +400
- Fury to be Knocked Down 2+ Times +500
- Whyte to be Knocked Down and Win by KO/TKO +550
- Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 or Rounds 10-12 +650
- Fury to be Knocked Down and Win By Decision +750
- Fury to be Knocked Down and Win by KO/TKO +800
Knockdown Specials
- Either fighter to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 -200
- Over 1.5 Knockdowns -125
- Under 1.5 Knockdowns -110
- Fury to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +110
- Fury to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +120
- Whyte to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +120
- Either Fighter to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +250
- Whyte to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +400
- Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +450
- Both Fighters to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +600
- Whyte to win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +750
- Either Fighter to be Knocked Down in Round 1 +800
- Whyte to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +800
- Fury to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +1000
- Whyte to be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1600
- Fury to be Knocked Down in Round 1 +2000
- Both Fighters to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +2800
- Both Fighters to be Knocked Down in Round 1 +10000
Thoughts: The knee-jerk reaction seems like the correct one here. If Whyte wins, it’ll be by stoppage — he’s not a bad technical boxer by any stretch of the imagination; however, it’s hard to picture him coming out ahead in the majority of exchanges for at least seven rounds.
Those of you who smell an underdog surprise, bump it from +400 to +500 by betting on the finish. Just don’t go granular and choose KO or TKO, specifically. That’s just asking for heartbreak.
If you’re on Fury, as I am, I actually like the lines on a decision. Whyte’s cardio is nowhere near as bad as Deontay Wilder’s. Indeed, he’s not going to gas out to the point where Fury can tee off on him with impunity. I expect a much more conservative, clinch-heavy approach from Fury that’ll likely go the distance.
Not saying he can’t knockout Whyte, just that I don’t think he’ll overextend himself in an effort to do so.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tomorrow’s main event right here. The ESPN+ PPV main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, while Fury and Whyte will make their ring walks around 5 p.m. ET.
