Bellator 279: “Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2” is set to air tomorrow (Sat., April 23, 2022) from inside Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, headlined by a women’s Featherweight championship rematch between division queenpin, Cris Cyborg, taking on Arlene Blencowe. In the co-main event, Raufeon Stots will face off against Juan Archuleta in an interim Bantamweight title fight. The bout also serves as a quarterfinal matchup in the Grand Prix.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (April 22) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 3:30 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

145 lbs.: Cris Cyborg (144) vs. Arlene Blencowe (144.6)

135 lbs.: Raufeon Stots (135) vs Juan Archuleta (134.6)

125 lbs.: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126) vs. Justine Kish (125.2)

135 lbs.: Patchy Mix (135) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (134.2)

155 lbs.: Emmanuel Sanchez () vs. Yancy Medeiros ()

145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka III (145) vs. Justin Gonzalez (145.6)

155 lbs.: Lance Gibson Jr. (155.6) vs. Naino Dung (155.4)

170 lbs.: Goiti Yamauchi (170.6) vs Levan Chokheli (169.6)

155 lbs.: Keoni Diggs (156) vs Bobby King (155.2)

120 lbs.: Randi Field (120) vs. Maraya Miller (119.6)

145 lbs.: Janay Harding (146) vs. Dayan Silva (145.6)

135 lbs.: Ryan Dela Cruz (135.2) vs. Jordan Winski (135.6)

125 lbs.: Sumiko Inaba (125.2) vs. Whittany Pyles (128)

