Watch Bellator 278: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Velasquez vs. Carmouche

Bellator 278: “Velasquez vs. Carmouche” is set to air TONIGHT (Fri., April 22, 2022) from inside Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, headlined by a women’s Flyweight title fight between division champion, Juliana Velasquez, taking on Liz Carmouche.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 278 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 278’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 6 p.m. ET:

145 lbs.: Weber Almeida (5-1) vs. Fabricio Franco (8-4, 1 NC)

170 lbs.: Makoa Cooper (1-0) vs. Blake Perry (pro debut)

170 lbs.: Dante Schiro (8-3) vs. Scotta Hao (5-3)

