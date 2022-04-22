Before Tyson Fury defends his WBC Heavyweight title against domestic rival Dillian Whyte inside Wembley Stadium in London, England, tomorrow afternoon (Sat., April 23, 2022), they hit the scales for this morning’s weigh-ins, which you can re-watch in the embedded video above.

While there’s no upper weight limit in boxing, it’s worth noting how Fury and Whyte hit the scales, as the sizes for both men have fluctuated drastically over the years. Fury was a career-high 277 pounds for the Deontay Wilder rematch and a career-low 247 pounds for his win over Wladimir Klitschko, while Whyte has gone through similar transformations during his career.

Nevertheless, here’s the finalized “Fury vs. Whyte” fight card and line up and their official weights:

Fury vs. Whyte Main Card (2 p.m. ET):

Heavyweight: Tyson Fury (264) vs. Dillian Whyte (253)

Welterweight: Ekow Essuman (146.8) vs. Darren Tetley (146)

Featherweight: Isaac Lowe (125.4) vs. Nick Ball (125.8)

Heavyweight: David Adeleye (232.6) vs. Chris Healey (288)

Light Heavyweight: Tommy Fury (177) vs. Daniel Bocianski (175)

Fury vs. Whyte Undercard (1 p.m. ET):

Light Heavyweight: Karol Itauma (175) vs Michal Ciach (175)

Super Featherweight: Royston Barney-Smith (132) vs Jahfieus Faure (132)

Super Featherweight: Kurt Walker (129) vs Stefan Nicolae (127.4)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tomorrow’s main event right here. The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, while Fury and Whyte will make their ring walks around 5 p.m. ET.

