Nooooo! UFC Vegas 52’s best fight just got canceled for ‘personal reasons’

I don’t think it’s insulting to suggest the UFC Vegas 52 fight card was a little on the weak side, but fans did have a couple of exciting matchups to anchor the lineup. Chief among them was the flyweight showdown between former RIZIN bantamweight champion and 125-pound knockout artist Su Mudaerji.

Unfortunately, that bout is now canceled after Kape withdrew for “personal reasons.”

No word yet if the 26 year-old “Tibetan Eagle” will be rebooked against Kape at an upcoming event or pulled from his “Starboy” rivalry for a new opportunity against a different opponent. Hopefully the promotion will allow Mudaerji (16-4) to weigh in and collect his “show” purse after getting left high and dry.

UFC Vegas 52, which takes place this Sat. night (April 23) inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, will be headlined by the strawweight showdown between up-and-coming Brazilian banger Amanda Lemos and former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade.

For the revised UFC Vegas 52 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.