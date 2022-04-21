Dan Hardy returns, fights Diego Sanchez on July 2

Tyron Woodley out, Diego Sanchez in.

Former welterweight title contender Dan Hardy will make his long-awaited return to combat sports when he laces up the gloves against the 40 year-old “Nightmare” for an eight-round exhibition boxing match on July 2 at AO Arena in Manchester, England, a card that is expected to be headlined by Ricky Hatton vs. Marco Antonio Barrera.

Casey Walsh and Don Strapzy will also hook ‘em up across the pond.

Hardy, who turns 40 in just a few weeks, has not competed since capturing a unanimous decision victory over Amir Sadollah at UFC on Fuel TV 5 nearly a decade ago, thanks in part to a heart condition that ended his run inside the Octagon.

“The Outlaw” eventually secured a clean bill of health.

The aging Sanchez also saw his Octagon career come to a close after a unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews back in Sept. 2020. “The Nightmare” would later appear for Eagle FC but was unable to get past fellow UFC veteran Kevin Lee.

Musical guests for the July 2 pay-per-view (PPV) include Tion Wade and Bad Boy Chiller Crew, among others.