Video: Mike Tyson erupts, punches (and bloodies) annoying airline passenger

Former heavyweight boxing champion MIke Tyson blew a gasket on Weds. night (April 20) after boarding a flight from San Francisco to Florida. It appears the 55 year-old pugilist was being harassed by a fellow passenger until “Iron” eventually lost his cool.

Have a look:

A man was HARASSING Mike Tyson on a Jet Blue flight, and Mike had to put hands on him to stop the harassment. pic.twitter.com/NDjrfntrxn — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 21, 2022

TMZ Sports with some context:

A witness on the plane says as he and his friend were boarding Tyson’s flight ... the boxing legend was initially cool with them and the other passengers. The witness tells us Mike took a selfie with him ... and then was patient with his overly excited buddy, who kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter as he sat behind him. Eventually, though, we’re told Tyson had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear ... and told him to chill. When the guy didn’t, that’s when the witness says Tyson started to throw several punches at the man’s face.

Here’s the second part:

Bruh Mike Tyson beat up a guy on a airplane pic.twitter.com/wspirBbXUI — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) April 21, 2022

Tyson exited the aircraft following the altercation and the victim, who requested medical attention, reportedly went to the police.

Expect more on this developing story as additional details become available.