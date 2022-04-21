Court postpones Jorge Masvidal’s arraignment in alleged sneak attack on Colby Covington

UFC welterweight veteran Jorge Masvidal was expected to appear before Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida on Thurs. morning (April 21, 2022) in Miami but his arraignment has been postponed one week, putting “Gamebred” back in front of the judge on April 28.

That’s according to a report from MMA Fighting.

Masvidal, 37, was arrested on March 23 and charged with one count of aggravated battery as well as one count of criminal mischief — both felonies — after allegedly sucker-punching UFC rival Colby Covington outside Papi Steak in Miami Beach, causing damage to Covington’s teeth and Rolex wristwatch.

A conviction carries a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Masvidal (35-16) lost a unanimous decision to his former friend and training partner in the UFC 272 headliner back on March 5 but was seemingly unable to get past some of the incendiary comments “Chaos” made during the buildup to their five-round grudge match. That led to the alleged steakhouse sucker punch and “Gamebred” in handcuffs.

Masvidal later pleaded not guilty and requested a trial by jury.