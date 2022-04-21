Scratched! Multiple cancelations torpedo Bellator 278 lineup

The Bellator 278 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled to go down tomorrow night (Fri., April 22, 2022) inside Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, has been whittled down to eight fights after losing two key matchups at the eleventh hour.

The bantamweight showdown between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Erik Perez and former “Contender Series” hopeful Cee Jay Hamilton was scrapped after “Goyito” bowed out for undisclosed reasons.

In addition, an important lightweight clash between Rizin grand prix winner Tofiq Musayev and hometown hero Zach Zane was temporarily put on ice after Zane withdrew, also for undisclosed reasons.

MMA Junkie first reported the lineup changes on Thursday.

Both contests were booked for tomorrow night’s undercard, which now features just three fights. For the updated Bellator 278 lineup, headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between division champion Juliana Velasqez and former two-time UFC title contender Liz Carmouche, click here.

