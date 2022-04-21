 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Injured Robert Whittaker withdraws from Marvin Vettori fight at UFC 275

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Till Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker suffered an undisclosed injury and will no longer be fighting fellow ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori at the upcoming UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for June 11 in Singapore.

“Sorry to say guys due to an injury I took early in the camp I’m not able to compete in June,” Whittaker wrote on Twitter. “I did everything I could to get it right but it’s not healing in time. All this means is that I’ll be back in the Octagon a couple months later and I’ll be better than ever.”

Whittaker (23-6) recently dropped a decision loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 271.

Vettori (18-5-1) has also been bested twice by “The Last Stylebender” and stands at 8-3-1 inside the Octagon. “The Italian Dream,” 28, is coming off a gritty, unanimous decision victory over Brazilian bruiser Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41 to keep himself afloat in the middleweight Top 5.

“It feels like I’m living in a déjà vu,” Vettori told his social media followers. “Nobody wants to dance with me again. Come on somebody. [Darren] Till where you at? Khamzat [Chimaev], where you at? Come on smash boys. Let’s go. I’ll take you both together. Let’s go.”

Chimaev recently committed to the 170-pound weight class but Till, who transitioned to middleweight roughly three years back, is currently unbooked. That said, the 18-4-1 “Gorilla” is hoping to land on the promotion's upcoming London card in July.

To see the revised UFC 275 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...