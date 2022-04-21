Watch Bellator 278 ceremonial weigh-in live stream video | Velasquez vs. Carmouche

Bellator 278: “Velasquez vs. Carmouche” is set to air tomorrow (Fri., April 22, 2022) from inside Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, headlined by a women's flyweight title fight between division champion, Juliana Velasquez, taking on Liz Carmouche. In the co-main event, Nikita Mikhailov takes on Enrique Barzola in a Bantamweight Grand Prix wild card fight.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (April 21) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 3:30 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

125 lbs.: Champion Juliana Velasquez () vs. Liz Carmouche ()

135 lbs.: Nikita Mikhailov () vs. Enrique Barzola ()

135 lbs.: Jornel Lugo () vs. Danny Sabatello ()

205 lbs.: Christian Edwards () vs. Grant Neal ()

160 lbs.: Manny Muro () vs. Nate Andrews ()

145 lbs.: Weber Almeida () vs. Fabricio Franco ()

170 lbs.: Makoa Cooper () vs. Blake Perry ()

170 lbs.: Dante Schiro () vs. Scotta Hao ()

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 278 tomorrow evening on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!