Knockout! Raush Manfio ices Don Madge in comeback win at 2022 PFL 1

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — 2021 Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) Lightweight champion Raush Manfio made a statement in his first fight to start 2022.

Taking on UFC-alum Don Madge, the bout was relatively competitive up until round three where it ended. Madge and Manfio exchanged plenty of kicks throughout the bout, majorly landing to the legs with inside and outside shots.

On the judges’ scorecards, all three had the returning champion behind so a finish was required and scored.

Backing Madge to the cage, Manfio uncorked a bomb of a right hand that rattled the South African. Following it up with some ground and pound, Manfio secured the win and the lead in the 2022 Lightweight standings with four points for his efforts.

Check out the finishing sequence and other highlights above courtesy of PFL.

