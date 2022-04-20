Jorge Masvidal got KTFO by Kamaru Usman but still insists UFC champ ‘not a legit striker’

Jorge Masvidal had two chances to defeat reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but came up short in both attempts. In their first go-round at UFC 251, “The Nigerian Nightmare” used his superior wrestling to shut down the former lightweight. When they ran it back at UFC 261 the following April, “Gambred” got knocked clean out in the second stanza.

So much for all that “full camp” bologna.

“I know he’s beatable,” Masvidal said on a recent episode of “IMPAULSIVE” with Logan Paul (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “There’s not a man alive that’s not beatable. Taking the second round out of it, the first round after I got up, I started landing some big shots on him. The second knee – the first knee I threw, he took me down. The second knee I hit him with right here on the chest, and my thigh hit him in the jaw, wobbled him a little bit. On the feet, he’s nothing special. He might have got me, but he’s nothing special on the feet. He’s not like a legit striker on the feet yet.”

The 35-16 Masvidal, 37, has dropped three straight and five of his last eight.

Whether or not “Gambred” can snap that losing streak all depends on what happens in his legal battle with Johnny Law. Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief following an alleged assault against longtime 170-pound rival Colby Covington last month in Miami. Masvidal pleaded Not Guilty and is expected back in court this Thursday.