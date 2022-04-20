MTK Global to cease operations after promoters cut ties in wake of Daniel Kinahan manhunt

Boxing promoters are refusing to work with MTK Global after the agency’s co-founder, Daniel Joseph Kinahan, became an international fugitive. Kinahan is currently wanted by the U.S. Treasury Department on allegations of drug smuggling, money laundering, and murder.

As a result, MTK Global will be closing its doors.

“As a business we have faced unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanction by the U.S. government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan,” the agency wrote in a prepared statement. “It is a matter of public record that Mr. Kinahan’s involvement in MTK ceased in 2017, and despite repeated assurances in this regard, unfounded allegations by his ongoing association with us and our fighters persist.”

Related UFC Veteran Jailed For Operating Cannabis Farm

Kinahan has been linked to several prominent fighters in both boxing and MMA, including Tyson Fury and Darren Till, among others. In fact, the alleged cartel kingpin was recently praised by UFC welterweight Mounir Lazzez at the UFC Vegas 52 press conference.

“Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters, we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month,” the statement continued. “MTK prospered because we always put the long term interests of our fighters at the heart of what we do. Our priority in the weeks ahead will be to ensure that our world class boxers are supported to find new partnerships as swiftly as possible.”

Related Lee Murray Attempts Prison Escape With Secret Biscuits

It’s important to note that MTK MMA gyms are independently owned and operated, so it’s unlikely to disrupt the current roster of fighters, which also includes UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic, as well as flyweight up-and-comer Su Mudaerji.

As for Tyson Fury’s involvement with Kinahan?

“It’s got nothing to do with me,” Fury told Sky Sports. “And I don’t care.”