Bellator rankings update: Pitbull vaults to No. 1 pound-for-pound spot with upset win over A.J. McKee

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 277, which went down last Friday (April 15, 2022) inside The SAP Arena in San Jose, California. In the main event of the evening, Patricio Pitbull defeated A.J. McKee via unanimous decision to once again become the Featherweight champion (highlights). In the co-main event, the Light Heavyweight title fight between Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson was ruled a “No Contest” after an inadvertent clash of heads promoted the ringside physician to call an end to the fight.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Patricio Pitbull (33-5) +2

2. A.J. McKee (18-1) -1

3. Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) -1

4. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)

5. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

6. Ryan Bader (29-7)

7. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

8. Corey Anderson (16-5)

9. Michael Page (20-1)

10. Valentin Moldavsky (11-2)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)

2. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

4. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

5. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)

6. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

7. Cat Zingano (12-4)

8. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

9. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5)

10. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (29-7)

1. Valentin Moldavsky (11-2)

2. Cheick Kongo (31-11-2)

3. Linton Vassell (23-8) +1

4. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6) -1

5. Steve Mowry (10-0) +1

6. Tim Johnson (15-9) -1

7. Tyrell Fortune (12-2)

8. Davion Franklin (5-0)

9. Said Sowma (8-3)

10. Gokhan Saricam (7-1)

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)

1. Corey Anderson (16-5)

2. Phil Davis (23-6)

3. Ryan Bader (29-7)

4. Anthony Johnson (23-6)

5. Julius Anglickas (10-3)

6. Lyoto Machida (26-11)

7. Alex Polizzi (10-1)

8. Karl Albrektsson (13-3)

9. Grant Neal (6-1)

10. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1)

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2)

1. Johnny Eblen (11-0)

2. Austin Vanderford (11-1)

3. John Salter (18-6)

4. Fabian Edwards (9-2)

5. Anatoly Tokov (30-2)

6. Lorenz Larkin (23-7)

7. Romero Cotton (6-0)

8. Dalton Rosta (6-0)

9. Anthony Adams (9-2)

10. Khalid Murtazaliev (15-3)

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

1. Michael Page (20-1)

2. Douglas Lima (32-10)

3. Jason Jackson (15-4)

4. Logan Storley (13-1)

5. Neiman Gracie (11-3)

6. Andrey Koreshkov (25-4)

7. Derek Anderson (17-4)

8. Paul Daley (43-18-2)

9. Kyle Crutchmer (8-1)

10. Sabah Homasi (16-10)

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Patricky Pitbull (24-10)

1. Sidney Outlaw (16-4)

2. Brent Primus (11-2)

3. Benson Henderson (29-11)

4. Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0)

5. Peter Queally (13-6-1)

6. Islam Mamedov (20-1-1)

7. Myles Jury (19-6) +1

8. Alexander Shabliy (20-3)

9. Dan Moret (15-7)

10. Gadzhi Rabadanov (17-4-1)

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Patricio Pitbull (33-5) +1

1. AJ McKee (18-1) -1

2. Adam Borics (17-1)

3. Mads Burnell (16-4)

4. Aaron Pico (9-3)

5. Pedro Carvalho (12-5)

6. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-7)

7. Jeremy Kennedy (17-3)

8. Daniel Weichel (41-13)

9. Justin Gonzales (12-1)

10. Darrion Caldwell (15-6)

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

1. Juan Archuleta (25-3)

2. Patchy Mix (15-1)

3. Raufeon Stots (17-1)

4. Magomed Magomedov (18-2)

5. Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4)

6. Leandro Higo (21-5)

7. James Gallagher (11-2)

8. Josh Hill (21-4)

9. Jornel Lugo (8-0)

10. Cass Bell (5-2)

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)

1. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

2. Cat Zingano (12-4)

3. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

4. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5)

5. Leah McCourt (6-2)

6. Janay Harding (6-5)

7. Pam Sorenson (9-4)

8. Talita Nogueira (8-2)

9. Jessica Borga (3-4)

10. Dayana Silva (9-7)

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)

1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

2. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

3. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)

4. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

5. Alejandra Lara (9-5)

6. Veta Arteaga (6-4)

7. DeAnna Bennett (11-7-1)

8. Vanessa Porto (23-9)

9. Diana Avsaragova (4-0)

10. Valerie Loureda (4-1)

Bellator will be back in action this weekend with a doubleheader as Bellator 278 — featuring a women’s Flyweight fight between Juliana Velasquez and Liz Carmoche — going down on Friday (April 22). Bellator 279 — which features a featuring a title fight between Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe — taking place on Saturday (April 23) in Honolulu, Hawaii.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.