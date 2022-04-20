Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte staredown video from final press conference in London

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury came face-to-face with WBC interim titleholder Dillian Whyte at the conclusion of today’s final press conference across the pond, the second-to-last stop before their 12-round showdown this Sat. (April 23, 2022) in front of nearly 90,000 boxing fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Fury will bank a staggering $32,800,000 purse for this weekend’s pay-per-view (PPV) card, priced at $69.99 for stateside fans (£24.95 for those watching on BT Sport Box Office in U.K.), with Whyte taking home $8,200,000. “The Gypsy King” is currently a -550 betting favorite against +400 for the underdog Whyte.

Fury improved to 31-0-1 with 22 KOs by knocking out longtime rival Deontay Wilder in their Oct. 2021 trilogy in Las Vegas. Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), meanwhile, recently went on a 12-1 tear, having regained the WBC interim heavyweight title by putting away aging Russian bruiser Alexander Povetkin last March in Gibraltar.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of “Fury vs. Whyte” right here. The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, while Fury and Whyte will make their ring walks around 5 p.m. ET.

