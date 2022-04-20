After a brief Flyweight foray, former women’s Strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, returns to her usual stomping grounds this Saturday (April 23, 2022) against fellow Brazilian knockout artist, Amanda Lemos, inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 52’s co-feature sees Lightweight grinder Claudio Puelles attempt to continue his rise at Clay Guida’s expense, while Alexander Romanov welcomes late replacement Chase Sherman back to the Octagon in a Heavyweight tussle.

All it’ll cost you to watch is an ESPN+ subscription. So, why don’t we subsidize that real quick?

What Went Wrong at UFC Vegas 51?

I swear, it’s like these fighters are going out of their way to lose in the most frustrating fashion imaginable. Trey Ogden and Istela Nunes had very strong first rounds before disintegrating down the stretch, while Gadzhi Omargadzhiev’s brain turned off after getting out-grappled early. At least we’re still ahead overall ...

UFC Vegas Odds For The Under Card:

Marc-Andre Barriault (-170) vs. Jordan Wright (+150)

Sergey Khandozhko (-145) vs. Dwight Grant (-115)

Tyson Pedro (-590) vs. Ike Villanueva (+425)

Aoriqileng (-225) vs.Cameron Else (+185)

Marcin Prachnio (-125) vs. Philipe Lins (+105)

Dean Barry (-1125) vs. Mike Jackson (+700)

Thoughts: The big issue with betting on this undercard is that half the fighters on it are coming off of huge layoffs. Indeed, between cage rust and how quickly fighters can improve in this sport, that’s a level of uncertainty I’m not overly fond of. That’s the reason I’m sticking with proven products: Marc-Andre Barriault and Aoriqileng.

Jordan Wright is as binary a boom-or-bust fighter as you’re likely to find in the Octagon. His durability can’t keep up with his aggression. That’s because the first power shot that lands on him tends to put him out, so he either overwhelms opponents in the first couple minutes or gets melted by return fire. Barriault, a snowballing sort of fighter, has a history of toughing out rough starts to take over late, making him an ideal counter for “The Beverly Hills Ninja.” He’s coming off a stoppage loss, sure, but a shot like the one he took from Chidi Njokuani could take out the majority of middleweights.

In the end, Wright’s chin will break before Barriault’s does.

Outside of a potential size advantage, Cameron Else has very little going for him in his fight with “The Mongolian Murderer.” He’s not powerful or skilled enough on the feet to keep Aoriqileng from just walking him down like he has his previous foes, and though he’s got a decent submission arsenal, the ease with which Kyler Phillips manhandled him suggests he lacks the wrestling to use it properly.

In short, expect Aoriqileng to finally get into the UFC win column.

UFC Vegas 52 Odds For The Main Card:

Jessica Andrade (-190) vs. Amanda Lemos (+160)

Claudio Puelles (-110) vs. Clay Guida (-110)

Alexander Romanov (N/A) vs. Chase Sherman (N/A)

Charles Jourdain (-130) vs. Lando Vannata (+110)

Maycee Barber (-180) vs. Montana De La Rosa (+155)

Manel Kape (-190) vs. Sumudaerji (+160)

Thoughts: I’ve got to say, I like the lines on Maycee Barber and Manel Kape, even if the latter isn’t quite as tantalizing as when he opened around -140.

Should Barber be in the midst of a three-fight losing streak? Indisputably. The fact remains that she already destroyed a better version of Montana De La Rosa in Gillian Robertson. Barber’s the superior wrestler of the two, and a strong top game is the only major weapon in De La Rosa’s arsenal. Barber can win this either through sprawl-and-brawl or just mauling De La Rosa on the feet, so even with her recent struggles, I like her to win handily.

There’s no question that Sumudaerji is an excellent fighter, but his level of UFC competition doesn’t hold a candle to “Starboy’s.” With all due respect to Andre Soukhamthath, Malcolm Gordon and Zarrukh Adashev, they’re not exactly a Murderer’s Row compared to the likes of Alexandre Pantoja and Matheus Nicolau. Kape can, at the very least, match “The Tibetan Eagle” on the feet and has some takedowns in his back pocket if needed.

With his recent form, Kape is hard to pass up here.

UFC Vegas 52 Best Bets:

Parlay-Marc — Andre Barriault and Aoriqileng: Bet $100 to make $129

Parlay — Maycee Barber and Manel Kape: Bet $100 to make $137

Well, at least there’s Manel Kape vs. Sumudaerji to look forward to. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Current Total: $985.30

