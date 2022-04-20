The next @UFCStrikeNFT drop is coming in Get your limited edition @NickDiaz209 and @NateDiaz209 Moment NFTs on 4/20 at 11 AM PT. Only 2500 packs available, full details https://t.co/Y1V74khnFK pic.twitter.com/IGsGS3ZcWt

Spark it up!

Nick and Nate Diaz are joining the NFT movement for UFC Strike.

That means fans of the mixed martial arts (MMA) icons, who represent the 209 area code in Stockton, Calif., can purchase “The 209” NFT pack TODAY (April 20, 2022) at 2 p.m. ET to help honor the biggest day of the year for potheads.

What makes today so special? Read the history behind the annual 4/20 celebration here.

Packs are priced at $40 and limited to one per customer. Inside you’ll find either a Nick or Nate Diaz “Limited Edition” moment along with two Series 1 “Contender” moments. Only 2500 packs will be made available so get while the gettin’ is good.

Here’s what to expect in your Diaz “moment.”

Nick Diaz knocks out Robbie Lawler at UFC 47:

After dodging a flurry of punches, Nick Diaz lands a counter right hand against Robbie Lawler, leading to a knockout victory.

Total Mint Count: 1420

Or ...

Nate Diaz submits Kurt Pellegrino at UFC Fight Night 13:

Nate Diaz celebrates certain victory as he submits Kurt Pellegrino via a textbook triangle choke, a win that earned him a ‘Submission of the Night’ award.

Total Mint Count: 1420

Buyers will need to have a Dapper account through UFC Strike (sign up here).

Nick (26-10) was last seen falling to Robbie Lawler in their middleweight rematch at the UFC 266 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Sept. 2021. As for Nate (20-13) — one year younger than his brother at 37 — he’s been out of action since losing to welterweight contender Leon Edwards on the UFC 263 card back in June 2021.

For more on the UFC NFT movement click here.