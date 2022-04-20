Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Khamzat Chimaev has competed at both Middleweight and Welterweight inside the Octagon. Though he’s undefeated in both divisions, his best wins have come at 170 lbs., where Chimaev’s combination of size and strength especially noticeable. Against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, for instance, Chimaev’s ability to bully his opponent and pressure him into the fence with combinations can be partially credited to his size and reach advantage.

Those gifts come at a cost, however. In the above video, much of the footage is focused on Chimaev’s extensive weight cut process. The Chechen fighter can be seen pouring sweat on the treadmill, shedding weight by running through grappling drills, and sizzling his organs in a hot salt bath to extract every possible drop of moisture.

Meanwhile, “Borz” is also attending media obligations. It’s not easy being a star fighter! His backstage interaction with Burns is also on display.

After the the back-and-forth war (HIGHLIGHTS), Chimaev expressed a bit of disappointment in his performance. Considering his victory at UFC 273 was easily the best win of his career, that’s a promising sign of future improvement.

“I feel sorry for my coaches,” Chimaev said in the locker room (via Yahoo Sports). “They work hard with me. I made many mistakes, Go back and watch my fight, like I always do. I will work hard, more energy. I need to be, everywhere, black belt — striking, ground-and-pound, wrestling, grappling, whatever, everything. I will fix everything now. One way I’m happy and one way I’m mad. I’m mad because I couldn’t finish the guy.”

Six Weeks Of Self-Promotion

Insomnia

If a UFC event happens in Paris, France while Francis Ngannou is still recovering, is there even an option for a headliner besides Ciryl Gane? Who should “Bon Gamin” fight in that case?

BREAKING: It seems that UFC is investing big in Europe as I'm hearing an event in Paris, France is slated for later this year, on September 3.



No confirmation yet, but that's the promotion's plan, I'm told. — Al Zullino (@phre) April 19, 2022

Brad Tavares is always a good test for an up-and-coming prospect.

Derrick Lewis is living his best life.

Just Derrick Lewis being a king pic.twitter.com/aog3Je6q1K — Charlie (@MyBallsWasHot18) April 19, 2022

This is how easy a catastrophic injury can happen in the gym. Everything is going fine until it isn’t ...

Rafael Fiziev is not happy with Bobby Green after his recent appearance on the JRE MMA show.

And if I see your coach I will slap him like a bitch for spreading lies too — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) April 19, 2022

Unless you step on the scale every day, you might be surprised by just how much one’s weight can fluctuate after a big, salty meal. As Aljamain Sterling demonstrated in the last couple days, water retention weight isn’t real weight gain!

They’re getting weird over at Parillo’s gym!

Angela Hill’s Easter eggs are always really neat.

#HappyEaster to you #MMA yokel-s. Eggcited to see Khamzat’s next fight, impressed his brains didn’t get scrambled by that punch Burns landed. A lot of fighters would’ve shelled up. People eggspected the Chimaev fight to be over easy in the 1st but Burns was a hard boiled test. pic.twitter.com/zosVSTvwRG — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 17, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I love this back mount defense, but it didn’t end so well this time ...

Spike Carlyle promises entertainment and weirdness in every fight.

Powerful takedown, slick guard passing, well-executed armbar from high mount — nice!

He does it again! João Elias moves to 17-3 with a 30-second Armbar in the Main Event of #BrazilianFS8! Who can stop this guy? pic.twitter.com/kGx20oGTxo — Brazilian Fighting Series (@BrazilianFS) April 16, 2022

Random Land

A fun new summer game that encourages drowning!

Midnight Music: Alex Cameron is one of the most consistently funny songwriters in the business right now.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.