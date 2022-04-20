Submission! Watch Antonio Carlos Junior wrap up Delan Monte in under 30 seconds at 2022 PFL 1

28 Second D'Arce Choke for @caradesapatojr ! 6 Points and Shoeface is back on TOP of the light heavyweight division standings! #2022PFL1 LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+ https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/VNPKQuXcEa

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Antonio Carlos Junior was rather eager to kick off his 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight season.

Taking on the debuting Delan Monte, the returning champion from 2021 absorbed an early leg kick that appeared to bother him as a follow-up punch landed clean. Connecting with one of his own, Carlos Junior then hit a takedown and very shortly after sunk in a tight d’arce choke that forced the tap at just 29 seconds.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Brazil winner is unbeaten since departing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and moving back up from the Middleweight division.

Check out the finishing sequence and other highlights above courtesy of PFL.

