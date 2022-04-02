Middleweight veteran Uriah Hall has been scratched from his upcoming bout with Andre Muniz at UFC Vegas 51 on April 16 due to undisclosed reasons. This is according to a recent report by MMA Fighting.

The reason for Hall’s withdrawal is unknown at this time, but the promotion is actively looking for a replacement to fight Muniz.

Hall, 37, was hoping to get back in the win column after coming up short in his main event clash with Sean Strickland back at UFC Vegas 33 in July 2021. The loss snapped a four-fight win streak for “Prime Time,” which was the longest of his UFC career. We’ll have to wait and see if Hall’s removal is related to an injury or something else.

Muniz, 32, has looked like an unstoppable force since making his UFC debut back in 2019. The Brazilian submission specialist has produced a 4-0 record inside of the Octagon, including stoppages over Ronaldo Souza, Eryk Anders, and Bartosz Fabinski. Muniz has proven to be one of the very best grapplers in the UFC’s expanding middleweight division and was hoping to use a win over Hall to launch himself into the top 10.

UFC Vegas 51 will be headlined by a welterweight rematch between surging contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. A replacement for Hall should be announced shortly so Muniz has a chance to stay on the card.

