Social media influencer Logan Paul made his presence known at WrestleMania 38 earlier tonight (Sat., April 2, 2022) live on NBC’s Peacock from inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul, who was making his WWE debut, paired up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. We’ve seen Paul compete alongside Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the boxing ring before and he’s been discussing a potential move to mixed martial arts (MMA) as well, but this appearance at WrestleMania was quite unique.

Despite this being the first time Paul worked inside of a wrestling ring he did pretty well. From body combinations in the corner to a split in the middle of the ring that left him open to a Rey Mysterio kick to the head, Paul offered a little bit of everything. He even leaped off the second rope for a flying body slam and broke up a near-pin by Mysterio on The Miz.

Towards the end of the match Paul was able to land a big frog splash off the ropes and nearly stopped the match. Mysterio was able to kick out and eventually hit Paul with his 619 finisher alongside his son. The fight looked to be over until The Miz jumped in and quickly flipped the script for the 1-2-3 count.

Afterwards, The Miz came out of nowhere and landed his finisher on Paul, leaving the social media star down on the canvas. What a script!

Check out the video highlights below:

Logan Paul hit the three amigos on Rey Mysterio #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/R2ZPLcbhXu — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 3, 2022