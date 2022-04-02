Undefeated Bellator MMA welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov has put his surging fighting career on hold to defend is home country of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Amosov, who defeated Douglas Lima back in June 2021 to claim the welterweight title, was scheduled to defend it for the first time against Michael Page at Bellator 281 this coming May. However, Amosov made a very noble decision to withdraw himself from that title fight and put his dreams on hold in order to defend Ukraine and its people.

While Amosov has more important things to worry about other than fighting, Bellator titles, and a matchup with “MVP,” an interesting video surfaced yesterday showing the welterweight champion pulling his title out of the ruble from a destroyed building in the heavily-shelled Irpin, Ukraine. The title seemed to be wrapped up quite nicely, but it looked like Amosov had to dig a little deep to retrieve it.

Bellator MMA President, Scott Coker, posted the below video to social media showing Amosov in action. The video offered a small caption as well, explaining how Amosov’s mother had hidden the belt and it survived a “bombing.”

“A belt with a lot of history! Now I won’t give it away, mom safely hid him and he survived the bombing.”

This is incredible. Seems like something out of a movie, but this is the harsh reality of what is happening in Ukraine right now. The country needs all the help it can get and has seen other professional fighters like Vladimir Klitschko, Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk return home to lend a hand.

Amosov, 28, is one of the more promising welterweight fighters in the world today. With a staggering 26-0 record, the Ukrainian fighter has been an unstoppable force throughout his career and the Bellator MMA cage, where he is unbeaten at 7-0. Unfortunately, Russia’s war on Ukraine has put Amosov’s budding career on ice and there’s no telling when the Bellator champ will return to action.