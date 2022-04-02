Michael Chandler is once again lobbying for a fight against Conor McGregor, but this time around the lightweight contender is attaching a date to his callout.

Chandler, who has turned into one of the more exciting fighters on the UFC roster since coming over from Bellator MMA just over one year ago, has long paid tribute to McGregor and his contributions to the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). Chandler has also expressed considerable interest in one day stepping inside of the cage across from “Notorious.”

While Chandler is currently scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson in a fan-friendly matchup at UFC 274 this coming May that hasn’t stopped the former Bellator champ from once again talking about a matchup with McGregor. In fact, if Chandler is unable to lock down a title shot with a potential win over Ferguson he’ll be looking to dance with McGregor sometime late this summer.

“It’s one that I’m interested in,” said Chandler during a recent interview with MMAFighting. “I want the Conor fight just for the magnitude of the moment. Stepping inside the Octagon and doing something really monumental and fighting him. Having all of the mixed martial arts eyeballs, eyeballs all across the world [on you]. You don’t get a bigger platform than fighting Conor McGregor. So that’s what I would love to happen if I don’t get the title shot.”

“July, August would be great for me,” he continued. “I will go out there and beat Tony in May, have a little time to recover, then go back into training camp for a July, August fight. The timing works out perfect. I think I’m a great guy for Conor if he comes back and doesn’t get a title shot. He’s going to have to go through somebody to get a title shot, I think I’m the perfect guy.”

Chandler, who nearly finished current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira back at UFC 262 to claim the 155-pound belt, would love to lock down another title shot. However, scoring a “Red Panty Night” alongside McGregor is almost just as good these days so we could see Chandler standing across from “Notorious” sooner rather than later.

Of course, McGregor has to make a full recovery before he steps foot inside of the Octagon again. The former UFC double champ suffered a very serious leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264 and is still rounding out his rehab. McGregor has also hinted at a possible move to welterweight to fight UFC champion Kamaru Usman so it’s unknown if he’ll ever compete at the lightweight level again.

