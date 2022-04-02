One of the biggest sporting events of the year will go down later tonight (Sat., April 2, 2022) as WrestleMania 38 takes place live on NBC’s Peacock from inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 38 will be a two-day event with the second installment airing Sunday evening on the same platform.

Tonight’s event will feature a plethora of notable matchups and exciting title fights. The main attraction of the evening will be a meeting between former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Ronda Rousey and WWE royalty Charlotte Flair as the two battle it out for the SmackDown women’s title. Rousey made her awaited return to the ring at WWE’s Royal Rumble back in January and has been building up for this matchup with Flair ever since.

Adding to the mix will be none other than social media sensation Logan Paul, who seems to be popping up just about everywhere these days. Paul will compete alongside The Miz in a tagteam matchup against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It is unknown how much action Paul is going to see inside of the ring, but WWE and Vince McMahon have likely hatched some elaborate performance for the YouTube star.

With no UFC event this weekend fight fans will likely turn to WrestleMania 38 to scratch their combat itch, especially with Rousey set to compete atop Day 1’s card. Check below for all the viewing details so you don’t miss one scripted second of action.

Start Time

Sat., April 2, 2022, from inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

WrestleMania 38 will be available via Peacock TV.

Premium subscriptions cost $4.99 per month

International viewers will need to use WWE Network to catch the action

Television Viewing

WrestleMania 38 will be available on the Peacock TV app via Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Playstation, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Xbox

Additional Viewing Details

“Peacock is now the exclusive streaming home of WWE. With an upgrade to Peacock Premium, you will have access to all WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania 38, as well as original series, groundbreaking documentaries, and your favorite shows from the WWE Archives.

Select a Premium Plan to create a new account or to upgrade. You can also upgrade or change your existing plan at any time. Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a recurring charge, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.”

