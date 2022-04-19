Suspended! UFC bantamweight fined, benched following Vegas Adderall violation

It’s been a rough couple of months for Miles Johns.

Not only was the 28 year-old bantamweight choked out by 135-pound rival John Castaneda at the UFC Vegas 47 MMA event on ESPN+ last Feb. in “Sin City,” he was also benched for amphetamines (Adderall) after testing positive during his “Fight Night” drug test.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

As a result, Johns was slapped with a six-month suspension from competition, along with a $3,450 fine (15 percent of his fight purse) and will not be eligible to return until Aug. 5. Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) handed down the punishment on Wednesday.

Johns (12-2) was able to reach a settlement with NSAC after providing medical documentation that validated an existing prescription for Adderall; however, “Chapo” failed to disclose the drug prior to his fight and as a result, will pay a hefty price for his omission.

