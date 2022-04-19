Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens staredown video from 2022 PFL 1 weigh-ins

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) Lightweight contenders Clay Collard and Jeremy Stephens squared off for the first time following the 2022 PFL 1 ceremonial weigh-ins, held earlier today ahead of the ESPN/ESPN+ fight card tomorrow night (Weds., April 20, 2022) at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Stephens will enter his new fighting home looking to pick up his first win in six outings, his last win coming against Josh Emmett in Feb. 2018. For his opponent, Collard will look to rebound off a controversial unanimous decision loss to Raush Manfio.

Watch the main card fighters face off in the embedded video above. Including a Lightweight face-off between last year’s champion, Manfio and Don Madge.

At Light Heavyweight, Antonio Carlos Junior also looks to begin working his way towards his second consecutive championship starting with Delan Monte.

Tomorrow, it’s time to fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL 1 main card below, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 6:30 p.m. ET.

