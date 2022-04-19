Social media meets boxing in new Ultimate Social Boxing (USB) league

LiveOne and Propagate Content have partnered to create a combat sports reality show featuring the world’s biggest social media stars, titled Ultimate Social Boxing (USB), where fans can watch rival influencers settle their differences inside the ring, similar to the pay-per-view (PPV) series that sent Logan Paul into battle against KSI (twice).

The means to that end will be a new reality series featuring both male and female “pop culture icons” with “huge social media followings” crammed into the “Ultimate Social Boxing House” where participants will be forced to live and train together while competing for a $1 million prize and guaranteed contract with the USB league launching in summer 2022.

“USB trades on a proven format that has been successful in both social and athletic mediums,” said Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. “By working with the most influential social media stars in the world, we bring an immediate audience for television and streamers that is supported by LiveOne’s global platform and an unprecedented amount of social engagement that has yet to be seen around a combat sports event.”

A live finale and music festival will conclude the series later this year.

Similar to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), where contestants battle for a spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster, the USB reality show will start with 32 participants who must first compete for a spot in the USB House through a preliminary single-elimination amateur boxing fight. The 16 finalists who advance to the “luxurious mansion” will also face weekly “clout challenges” in addition to their next round of fights.

Contestants and broadcast details are expected to be announced in the coming days.