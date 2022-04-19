‘Who is that guy?’ — Darren Till, Khamzat Chimaev befuddled by backstage confrontation (Video)

UFC middleweight viral sensation Joaquin Buckley is booked to face PFL export Abusupiyan Magomedov as part of the UFC Vegas 56 event on June 4 in “Sin City,” but it sounds like “New Mansa” is more interested in “getting money” in a showdown against former welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

That’s why Buckley (14-4) ambushed Till backstage at the UFC 273 weigh ins. “The Gorilla” was on the scene to support friend and Crypto-Bro Khamzat Chimaev.

“Hey Darren, c’mon bro, let me get it,” Buckley said with a hug. “C’mon bro, you gotta let me get a fight bro. It’s been a minute. [Chimaev’s] at 170 right now, I can’t worry about him, but you though ... I need you! You know what I’m saying? You’re on camera!”

“You wanna fight in July?” Till asked. “You gonna be ready?”

“Let’s fight in July,” Buckley said. “London? C’mon let’s go. I’ve been ready. Let’s get money, bro. Let’s get money.”

I guess it’s a lot harder to identify all the fighters without cageside commentators like Jon Anik and Joe Rogan barking out names. It’s also why the graphics team has each fighter’s name visible during the UFC telecasts, something that would have come in handy for a befuddled bystander like Khamzat Chimaev.

“Who is that guy?” Chimaev asked a bewildered Till.

“I don’t know,” Till laughed in response.

“Let’s fight now,” Chimaev shouted to Buckley. “You want to play gangster, I’m going to fuck you up. Fucking bitch.”

“Nobody knows him,” Chimaev told Till. “He takes a picture then he talks about he wants to fight.”

Conor McGregor can relate.

Till (18-4-1) is hoping to be a part of the promotion’s return to London later this year. The 29 year-old “Gorilla” is coming off back-to-back losses to former champion Robert Whittaker and longtime contender Derek Brunson, the latter of which ended by third-round submission.

As for Chimaev (11-0), he defeated Burns by way of unanimous decision at UFC 273.