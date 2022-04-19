Live: 2022 PFL 1 weigh-ins video results for Collard vs. Stephens

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) 2022 regular season kickoff is nearly upon us. Headling the event will be long-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Jeremy Stephens who makes his promotional debut. Standing in his way will be Lightweight darkhorse and fellow UFC-alum, Clay Collard. The action begins this Weds. night (April 20, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ live from inside the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Champions from the 2021 season, Raush Manfio and Antonio Carlos Junior are also in action representing their respective Lightweight and Light Heavyweight tournaments.

The 2022 PFL 1 weigh-ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence between all fighters after each’s weight is announced.

Complete PFL 2022 1 weigh-in text results below:

2022 PFL 1 Main Card On ESPN:

155lbs.: Clay Collard (156) vs. Jeremy Stephens (156)

155lbs.: Raush Manfio (156) vs. Don Madge (155)

205lbs.: Antonio Carlos Junior (205) vs. Delan Monte (205)

155lbs.: Natan Schulte (156) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155)



2022 PFL 1 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

205lbs.: Emiliano Sordi (205.5) vs. Cory Hendricks (205)

155lbs.: Alexander Martinez (156) vs. Stevie Ray (155.5)

205lbs.: Marthin Hamlet (205) vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis (204)

205lbs.: Omari Akhmedov (204.5) vs. Viktor Pesta (205.5)

205lbs.: Rob Wilkinson (205) vs. Bruce Souto (204

265lbs.: Clinton Williams (204) vs. Simon Powell (205)

PFL 1 main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. "Prelims" undercard on ESPN+ starts streaming at 6:30 p.m. ET.

