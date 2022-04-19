Jeremy Stephens happy for Drakkar Klose after return victory: ‘I hope he goes in there and kills it and gets to the top’

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Drakkar Klose returned to action after a two-year layoff this past weekend. Judging by his performance, you never would have known.

Klose defeated Brandon Jenkins via second-round technical knockout at UFC Vegas 51 (watch highlights). Prior to the bout, Klose saw three scheduled matchups fizzle out for various reasons — the last being the most unique.

Set to face long-time UFC veteran, Jeremy Stephens in Apr. 2021, Klose was forced to withdraw from the bout after Stephens shoved him during their weigh-in staredown. Klose suffered a cervical sprain of the neck and a concussion as a result and last week revealed he’s still feeling the effects all this time later.

Initially not too bothered by the news, Stephens’ tune changed after Klose’s stellar performance.

“Congrats to Drakkar Klose, man,” Stephens said at 2022 PFL 1 media day. “You know, I’d imagine with everything that we’ve been through and all of the chaos, and people misquoting me, all that s—t. I wish nothing but the best for him. He went and got his win and battled through a lot of s—t that he’d been going through. I have nothing but respect with him going forward. I hope he goes in there and kills it and gets to the top.”

Stephens’ makes his Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) debut this Wednesday night (Apr. 20, 2022) in the 2022 PFL 1 main event opposite Clay Collard.

