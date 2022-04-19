Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Khamzat Chimaev dominated his first few UFC fights so easily that we didn’t really know all that much about the Chechen talent besides the obvious. Yes, “Borz” is a great wrestler with top-shelf grappling, but how’s the rest of his game stack up to the Welterweight elite? His 15-minute war vs. Gilbert Burns provided quite a bit more info than previous fights ... although there’s still debate in the fallout (because of stupid people).

One thing is certain, however: Khamzat can crack! His knockout of Gerald Meerschaert was a solid statement on its own, but dropping Burns with a jab and generally walking him down with strikes really proved a lot about Chimaev’s ability to hold his own in the pocket. Ahead of his highly anticipated (but unbooked) bout vs. Colby Covington, training partner Darren Till expects that power to be the difference-maker.

“I would like to see him fight Colby in a five-round main event, and I think that’s the best thing for both guys,” Till told Submission Radio (via MMAJunkie). “I think Khamzat can knock him out. I don’t think Colby’s felt power like Khamzat. Like, I’ve changed my opinion a bit because Colby’s a good fighter, but I just don’t see who he’s fighting who’s at the top of the level right now.

“Obviously Usman, but like, there’s no one (else). Khamzat’s obviously come up real quick. I just think Khamzat’s got so much power and edge over him. Listen, Colby’s a terrific fighter. He’s phenomenal, but I see the win there with Khamzat, and I’d love to see that to get him ready for the title for Usman.”

If Chimaev can indeed knock out Covington, it would be a massive statement, and a title shot would absolutely be the next step. At the same time, “Chaos” is no pushover, and he’s historically held up well in scraps with heavy-handed fighters like Robbie Lawler and Tyron Woodley.

Let’s hope this match up happens sooner than later.

Six Weeks Of Self-Promotion

It’s somehow been over six months since my last fight, and I’m once again booked to compete, this time at Urijah Faber’s A-1 Combat promotion in Sacramento, California on May 28.

As with all my pro fights, I raise funds to cover camp costs/actually make a profit via the fight banner. $5 or more gets your name/screen name/nickname on the fight banner, and it enters you into a raffle to win the banner itself. Payment options include venmo: AndyLRichardson (1572), PayPal, or the latest GoFundMe page. Complete details are HERE!

I hugely appreciate the MMAMania community support (financial or otherwise) for both my writing and fighting careers. Thank you!

Insomnia

This is some vintage Mike Perry Instagram posting. Very few pro fighters are willing to post a sparring clip of themselves getting kicked in the head!

The key to avoiding weight gain after a fight is to simply not step on any scales until you start your nutrition and fitness back up.

Patricky Freire calls for cross-promotional violence.

First I want to defend my title. After that, it would be an honor to have a @BellatorMMA vs @rizin_PR title match. I respect @ToshiJJ a lot, it would be a great fight. I would also love to see some of my Pitbull Brothers students fight for Rizin. @nobu_sakakibara @MmaShingo https://t.co/hJIyYL1MGL — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) April 17, 2022

Belal Muhammad calls his shot!

Hey @danawhite I’m ready July 5 rounder colby or khamzat just hit my line — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 18, 2022

This is an unfortunate statistic, but Jessica Andrade may have something to say about it this weekend.

We're approaching May and Molly McCann is the only female to have won by strikes in the UFC this year.



24 fights in total. 18 decisions, 5 submissions and 1 spinning elbow. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) April 18, 2022

One of the coolest spinning elbow setups I’ve ever seen in the Octagon! Prime Tony Ferguson was a blessing on this sport.

Pannie Kianzad doesn’t need any dental help!

Guys , just want to make something clear .. I’ve been toothless for about 4 years now , I’m just showing it off on fight days cuz I really believe I’m the cutest toothless out there lol

So please no more dentists sliding in to my DMs lol @ufc#UFCVegas51 — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) April 18, 2022

Max Holloway tied the knot!

I get to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate. 4/16/2022 #TheHolloways pic.twitter.com/Ku8d9OeUNJ — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) April 17, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This clip starts rather sloppy, but holy crap, what a finish!

Que tal KO que se vivió en el #AmateurDesafioMMA23 este domingo desde Estación I en San Juan de Lurigancho. pic.twitter.com/gYFCWrRNkv — Raul Lopez (@raul_lopezq) April 18, 2022

Saenchai toe stabbing the bejesus out of somebody:

Saenchai with another Muay Thai masterclass. pic.twitter.com/TgoQTaolcZ — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) April 17, 2022

Karate Combat looks real nice in super slow-mo.

Random Land

Sturgeon are freaking cool.

Midnight Music: Indie pop, 2010

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.