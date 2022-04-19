ONE: ‘Reloaded’ preview (Pt. 1)

ONE: “Reloaded” is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. There are currently 16 fights on the card.

Here’s my preview of the MMA fights on the first half of the card:

Keanu Subba vs. James Yang (Featherweight)

Keanu Subbu (7-5) hasn’t won a fight since 2018. He broke out onto the scene as an amateur a decade ago and has a wide stance and good foot movement.

James Yang (1-0) was also a success on the amateur scene before signing with ONE Championship, although in the US rather than Malaysia. He trains with Matt Hume at AMC Pankration but has a background in traditional Chinese martial arts.

Agilan Thani vs Jin Tae Ho (Welterweight)

Agilan Thani (10-6) has been in with some of the biggest names in the division and aside from a one sided defeat to ben Askren he has held his own. The Malaysian is very strong on the ground and will look to get this fight down as soon as possible.

Tae Ho Jin (10-5) earned his ONE Championship contract on the back of a five fight winning streak in his native Korea. He is a bit of a brawler who will hit and get hit.

Abraao Amorim vs Dae Sung Park (Lightweight)

Abraao Amorim (8-3) has not fought since 2018 and is making his ONE Championship debut. He is a BJJ black belt and a decorated grappler so will want to take down an opponent who likes to swing for the fences.

Dae Sung Park (11-2) is riding a five fight winning streak and has beaten BJJ black belts before. He is a southpaw who likes to go toe to toe with opponents but will also shoot for takedowns during these exchanges and look to switch the onslaught to ground and pound.

Ayaka Miura vs Dayane Souza (Strawweight)

Ayaka Miura (11-4) is an armlock specialist but her striking is very limited. But if she can’t secure her trademark submission the Japanese fighter tends to struggle.

Dayane Souza (8-1) arrives in ONE Championship with a very impressive record. Based on the very limited footage available the Brazilian appears to be more of a grappler but she has beaten some solid opponents.

Chen Rui vs Song Min Jong (Bantamweight)

Chen Rui (13-4) is a veteran of seven ONE Championship fights and has won four of them. He has been in some real wars and looks to counter strike but is not afraid to stay in the pocket and trade.

Song Min Jong (12-8) is a former Road FC flyweight champion. The Korean southpaw is confident in his striking but will take the fight down if an opportunity arises.

Windson Ramos vs Woo Sung Hoon (Flyweight)

Windson Ramos (4-1) is a no gi grappling world champion who is returning to MMA after a two year absence from the sport. He had no interest in striking during his previous fights and it will be interesting to see if he has improved since.

Woo Sung Hoon (9-2) is a hard hitting Korean whose last five wins have all come inside the distance. He needed just 18 seconds to knock Yodkaikaew Fairtex out last time around so this looks like a straight up striker vs grappler matchup.

The entire ONE: “Reloaded” fight card will be available to view free in some territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

