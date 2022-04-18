 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Scratched! UFC Vegas 52 co-headliner goes down in flames just days before event

By Jesse Holland
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Till Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to cancel its heavyweight co-main event between Tanner Boser and Alexandr Romanov after “The Bulldozer” got injured and withdrew from the UFC Vegas 52 lineup on Sat. night (April 23) at APEX in Las Vegas.

“Hey guys, I’m injured and off the card this weekend,” Boser wrote on social media. “I pulled out of the fight late last week. I’ve fought through many injuries in the past and I’ve never pulled out of a fight before. This really sucks. Having trouble hitting that 30th pro fight. Hopefully I can soon. Sorry to you guys. Sorry to Romanov. Sorry to the UFC. Hopefully I will be back soon.”

The promotion is actively searching for a late replacement.

“I hope the UFC finds someone for me,” Romanov told Giorgi Kokiashvili. “I’m ready to fight this week against anyone!”

The clock is ticking.

UFC Vegas 52 will be headlined by the strawweight showdown between fast-rising 115-pound prospect Amanda Lemos and former division titleholder Jessica Andrade. Elsewhere on the card, veteran “Carpenter” Clay Guida returns to lightweight action opposite Claudio Puelles.

